Click on the Our New ‘Catholic Cultural Revolution’s Red Guard; Their Cadres and Their Tactics link to read more.
The New Catholic Cultural Revolution’s Red Guard, Taking Back Sundays Holy Leisure, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Our New ‘Catholic Cultural Revolution’s Red Guard; Their Cadres and Their Tactics - Fr. Z’s Blog
Taking Back Sundays for the Sake of “Holy Leisure” – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Aleteia
6 Saintly Warriors to Celebrate on All Hallows Eve – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Who Are the Christianophobes? – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Facts About the Devil from an Exorcist – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
I’ve Been Witnessing Intergenerational Joy, and It’s Changing Me – Jim Schroeder, Aleteia
Churches Attacked in Australian ‘Same-sex Marriage’ Vote – Catholic Herald
Let Prayer Be Your Air – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Polish Bishops’ Conference: Accompany the Remarried, but No Communion – Catholic Herald
Exclusive: How to Follow Your Vocation (and Go on Holiday) – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
We Strongly Support Rubio-Lee Plan to Double Child Tax Credit – Brian Burch, Catholic Vote
Martin Luther Would be Horrified by the World He Forged – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., Catholic Herald
New Sacred Music: Recordings and Remarks – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Cardinal Burke’s Smashing Buckfast Abbey Talk on Message of Fatima – Fr. Z’s Blog
On St. Ignatius of Antioch and the Early Church – Leroy Huizenga Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Pope Francis Appoints a New Bishop to Archdiocese of Tokyo, Japan – Vatican Radio
Venerable Maria Llorença Llong, Capuchin Poor Clares Founder – Brian O’Neel, The Catholic World Report
Why No One Should Be Shocked By Hollywood Sex Scandals – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop
More About Indefectibility – Wherein Fr. Z Rants About Popes, Councils, Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog
Bishop Kräutler Hopes Amazon Synod Leads to Married Priests and Deaconesses – La Croix
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments