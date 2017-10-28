Our New ‘Catholic Cultural Revolution’s Red Guard; Their Cadres and Their Tactics - Fr. Z’s Blog

Taking Back Sundays for the Sake of “Holy Leisure” – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Aleteia

6 Saintly Warriors to Celebrate on All Hallows Eve – Laura Hensley, epicPew

Who Are the Christianophobes? – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

Facts About the Devil from an Exorcist – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

I’ve Been Witnessing Intergenerational Joy, and It’s Changing Me – Jim Schroeder, Aleteia

Churches Attacked in Australian ‘Same-sex Marriage’ Vote – Catholic Herald

Let Prayer Be Your Air – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

Polish Bishops’ Conference: Accompany the Remarried, but No Communion – Catholic Herald

Exclusive: How to Follow Your Vocation (and Go on Holiday) – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

We Strongly Support Rubio-Lee Plan to Double Child Tax Credit – Brian Burch, Catholic Vote

Martin Luther Would be Horrified by the World He Forged – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., Catholic Herald

New Sacred Music: Recordings and Remarks – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Cardinal Burke’s Smashing Buckfast Abbey Talk on Message of Fatima – Fr. Z’s Blog

On St. Ignatius of Antioch and the Early Church – Leroy Huizenga Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Pope Francis Appoints a New Bishop to Archdiocese of Tokyo, Japan – Vatican Radio

Venerable Maria Llorença Llong, Capuchin Poor Clares Founder – Brian O’Neel, The Catholic World Report

Why No One Should Be Shocked By Hollywood Sex Scandals – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop

More About Indefectibility – Wherein Fr. Z Rants About Popes, Councils, Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog

Bishop Kräutler Hopes Amazon Synod Leads to Married Priests and Deaconesses – La Croix

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.