Blogs | Feb. 14, 2017
The Necessity for Interior Purification, The Trump Melt Down and The Catholic Church and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Necessity for Interior Purification – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Trump Melt Down and The Catholic Church – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Does a Pig-Man Have a Right to Life? Genetic Modifications of Human and Animal Embryos – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
Novenas: The Mathematical Harmonies of Prayer – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
A Trip Down Memory Lane: Liturgical Translations Again Under Attack – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Weak Love and Moral Culpability in Shusaku Endo’s Silence – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
The Way of Peace: Finding Rest in an Anxious World – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
Padre Pio and the Liturgical Reform – Frank Rega, The Shield of Faith
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Athanasius Contra Mundum – Donald R. McClarey J.D., Catholic Stand
St. John Paul II Must have Loved the Snow, Check Out These Pictures! – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Modern Day Prophet of Doom Charles Johnston’s Hanging it Up – R.J.T., The Five Beasts
Do Footnotes Count? Regarding Amoris Lætitia – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
