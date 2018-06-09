Marry Ecce Homo (Credit: Church Life Journal)
The Mysterious Miriam of Nazareth, Time for Christians to Rise Up, Motherhood to Sainthood and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Mysterious Miriam of Nazareth - Renée D. Roden, Church Life Journal+++
Christians, It is Time to Speak, Act, & Risk – Thomas M. Doran, The Catholic World Report
Motherhood as a Path to Sainthood - Allison Ciraulo at Church Life Journal
How to Deal with Distractions During Prayer, by St. Therese of Lisieux – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A Monsignor’s Winning Recipe for Stewardship & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Your Trendy Alternative to Sandals This Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling
How Beauty Led to My Radical Reversion – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Caught in the Culture Wars: Fr. James Martin, S.J. – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald
The Dangerous Ideology of ‘Rational Suicide’ – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Pope Francis Moved by Warmth & Family Spirit of Nomadelfia Community – Robin Gomes, Vatican News
Exporting the Revolution To Africa – Matthew Hanley, The Catholic Thing
I’m Decidedly & Unapologetically Catholic: Clarence Thomas Christendom College – ChurchPop
This Church is Said to be Consecrated by St. Michael the Archangel – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Pope Francis Asks Vatican Group to Examine the Role of Women in the Church – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald
Authentic Religion: Not What We Want, What God has Revealed – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Ecclesial or Fundamentalist Catholic – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
