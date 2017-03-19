Click on The Multi-millionaire Pizza Magnate Who Decided to Give His Life to the Church link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 9, 2017
The Multi-Millionaire Who Gave His Life to the Church, Spiritual Desolation and Humility, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Multi-millionaire Pizza Magnate Who Decided to Give His Life to the Church – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Spiritual Desolation and Humility – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Brilliant by Mosebach: Return to Form – A Call for the Restoration of the Roman Rite – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Making a Manly Retreat: A Catholic Among the Separated Brothers – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Meet Father Joe, a Wisconsin Priest on the Road to Canonization – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Saints of Lent: The POW Servant of God – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
16 Super Fun Catholic Memes that Will Make Your Day! – ChurchPop
Baroque Rifle-wielding Peruvian Angels of the 17th Century – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
How the Study of History and Literature Directs Us To Liturgy or at Least It Ought To – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Do You Know What Separates Man from the Animals? – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers
Obituary: David Braine, Leading Catholic Philosopher Who Battled Disability – Alan Fimister, Catholic Herald
Rapid City Native Appointed as Next Bishop of Cheyenne – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
Do You Love Me? – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Americans Agree: Moms and Dads Should have Paid Parental Leave – Catholic News Agency
