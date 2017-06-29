Click on the The Most Straightforward Verse About the Eucharist in the Bible link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 11, 2017
The Most Straightforward Verse About the Eucharist in the Bible, Cardinal Pell, and More Links!
The Most Straightforward Verse About the Eucharist in the Bible - Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
Now This: The Media’s Cardinal Pell Disinformation Campaign - David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com
The Charlie Gard Case Shows how the State is Destroying Parents’ Rights – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald
Considering Culpability – Ralph Martin Ph.D. S.T.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Winning the Anxiety Battle with God’s Help – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Witness to Love; Book Review – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Living Catholic, Celebrating Freedom: The Joy of Virtue – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand
The Young Girl and the Sea: St. Thérèse of Lisieux – Brother Joseph M. Hagan O.P., Dominicana Magazine
Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Jesus Option – Jeffrey Miller, The Curt Jester
We Are Rome – Europe Is Our Future – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Prayer, Theological Virtues, and Spiritual Aridity – Part I – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Why Is the Sacred Heart Burning? – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange
Peter’s Pence: The Pope’s Official Charity, with Eighth Century Roots – Rome Reports
5 Ways To Learn More About Byzantines and Eastern Orthodoxy – Brook Gregory, epicPew
Summary Against Modern Thought: The Soul Begins At Conception, Part I – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
William Webster’s Misunderstanding of Development of Doctrine – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
