Christus by Bertel Thorvaldsen (Source: Andrzej Otrębski CC BY-SA 4.0 via Aleteia)

The Most Perfect Statue Of Christ In The World, Happy Wife-Happy Life-Is It True, and More links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Thorvaldsen’s Christus Was Once Considered “The Most Perfect Statue Of Christ In The World” – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia +1

Happy Wife, Happy Life – Is It True? – Harry Benson at Mercatornet +1

What Do France, Grey Wool, & St. Francis Have In Common? (More Than You Think!) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Responding To Falsehoods About The Virgin Mary & The Rosary – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

Saint Leo The Great Explains How To Fundraise – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Future of Evangelicalism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Study: Autistic Kids Struggle in the Catholic Church – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Get To Know Heaven – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

What Does “Water & Spirit” Mean? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Lessons from a Fig Tree & Morning Glories – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

In The Buffalo Diocese, The Wrong Sort Of Investigation? – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Weird Amazon Stuff, Death & A Spatula – Fr. Z’s Blog

Britannia Rules the Christian Faith “Not Worthy of Respect” – Robert J. Hutchinson at Crisis Magazine

Talk Of Schism Is Just That: All Talk – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

From The Amazon To Germany & Its “Anti-Roman Complex”, The Lesson Of Cardinal Brandmüller – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

Catholics Who Love The Latin Mass Need To Get Better At Loving Their Neighbors, Too – Auguste Meyrat at The Federalist

Beto Vs. Religious Liberty – Rod Dreher

The German Bishops Are Proposing A Counterfeit Mercy – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.