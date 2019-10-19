Christus by Bertel Thorvaldsen (Source: Andrzej Otrębski CC BY-SA 4.0 via Aleteia)
The Most Perfect Statue Of Christ In The World, Happy Wife-Happy Life-Is It True, and More links!
Thorvaldsen’s Christus Was Once Considered “The Most Perfect Statue Of Christ In The World” – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia +1
Happy Wife, Happy Life – Is It True? – Harry Benson at Mercatornet +1
What Do France, Grey Wool, & St. Francis Have In Common? (More Than You Think!) – Meghan Ashley Styling
Responding To Falsehoods About The Virgin Mary & The Rosary – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report
Saint Leo The Great Explains How To Fundraise – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
The Future of Evangelicalism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Study: Autistic Kids Struggle in the Catholic Church – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses
Get To Know Heaven – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
What Does “Water & Spirit” Mean? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Lessons from a Fig Tree & Morning Glories – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand
In The Buffalo Diocese, The Wrong Sort Of Investigation? – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture
Weird Amazon Stuff, Death & A Spatula – Fr. Z’s Blog
Britannia Rules the Christian Faith “Not Worthy of Respect” – Robert J. Hutchinson at Crisis Magazine
Talk Of Schism Is Just That: All Talk – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor
From The Amazon To Germany & Its “Anti-Roman Complex”, The Lesson Of Cardinal Brandmüller – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso
Catholics Who Love The Latin Mass Need To Get Better At Loving Their Neighbors, Too – Auguste Meyrat at The Federalist
Beto Vs. Religious Liberty – Rod Dreher
The German Bishops Are Proposing A Counterfeit Mercy – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald
