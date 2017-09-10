Click on the 5 of the Most Beautiful Catholic Churches in America link to read more.
The Most Beautiful Catholic Churches in America, The Creative Catholic: Anthony Esolen, and More!
5 of the Most Beautiful Catholic Churches in America – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
The Creative Catholic: Anthony Esolen – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Seal of Confession: What It Is & Why It Should be Protected – Fr. Christopher Seiler, Aleteia
The Priest’s Role in the Church & How He Affects the Family, Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Apocalypse No: Praying for the Conversion of Kim Jong-un – Aleteia
Flordia Bishops, Priests: Pray the Litany Against Hurricane Irma; Urgent Action Item – Fr. Z's Blog
On Great Exemplars of Authentic Manhood – Thomas M. Doran, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
4 Prayers for Students – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Five Books that Encourage Children to Love the Faith – Jessica McAfee, epicPew
Saints are Our Friends in a Really High Place – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand
Oscar Romero’s Christ-Like Sacrifice – Julian Filochowski, Catholic Herald
How to Make a Career in Apologetics – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
My Flock at the Edge of the World – Abbot Hugh Allan, Catholic Herald
“Mattress Mack”: The Faith & Radical Hospitality of a Hero of Harvey – John Burger, Aleteia
Quæritur: Communion for Organist after Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog
Keep Your Eyes Fixed on Christ – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Watchman on the Walls: The Readings for 23rd Sunday of Ordinary Time – John Bergsma Ph.D., The Sacred Page
What, the Devil? – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Enthronement of New Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Eparchy of Chicago – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Naturalism’s Epistemological Nightmare – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.