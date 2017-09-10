5 of the Most Beautiful Catholic Churches in America – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

The Creative Catholic: Anthony Esolen – K.V. Turley,  The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Seal of Confession: What It Is & Why It Should be Protected – Fr. Christopher Seiler, Aleteia

The Priest’s Role in the Church & How He Affects the Family, Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Apocalypse No: Praying for the Conversion of Kim Jong-un – Aleteia

Flordia Bishops, Priests: Pray the Litany Against Hurricane Irma; Urgent Action Item – Fr. Z's Blog

On Great Exemplars of Authentic Manhood – Thomas M. Doran, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

4 Prayers for Students – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Five Books that Encourage Children to Love the Faith – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

Saints are Our Friends in a Really High Place – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

Oscar Romero’s Christ-Like Sacrifice – Julian Filochowski, Catholic Herald

How to Make a Career in Apologetics – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

My Flock at the Edge of the World – Abbot Hugh Allan, Catholic Herald

“Mattress Mack”: The Faith & Radical Hospitality of a Hero of Harvey – John Burger, Aleteia

Quæritur: Communion for Organist after Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog

Keep Your Eyes Fixed on Christ – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

Watchman on the Walls: The Readings for 23rd Sunday of Ordinary Time – John Bergsma Ph.D., The Sacred Page

What, the Devil? – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Enthronement of New Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Eparchy of Chicago – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Naturalism’s Epistemological Nightmare – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.