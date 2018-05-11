Paul the Deacon and The Sound of Music (Credit: Public Domain from Wikipedia, Movieclips & YouTube via ChurchPop)
The Monk Who Accidentally Invented D0-Re-Mi, The Demographic Collapse of Europe, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The 8th Century Benedictine Monk Who Accidentally Invented Do-Re-Mi – ChurchPop
Europe Risks ‘Demographic Collapse’, Catholic Group Warns – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald
How Technologically Advanced were People in Jesus’ Time? – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
How Well Do You Know St. Mark? – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
Etiquette & the Common Good – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Mary—Perfect Reflection of Christ’s Light – Matt Chicoine, Catholic Stand
My Chat with Jennifer Fulwiler: How Fashion Will Change Your Life! – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
A Paralytic Church? – Fr. John R.P. Russell, Catholic Exchange
Catholicism, Fundraising, Book Launches, & Overcoming Struggles - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
How Proofs for God Lead to Divine Simplicity – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions
Pope’s Personal Theologian Expected to Lead Major Archdiocese – Alejandro Bermudez, The Catholic World Report
Venezuela’s Ignored Implosion – Matthew Hanley, The Catholic Thing
