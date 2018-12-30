The Miraculous True Story of Saint Michael Saving a United States Marine in the Korean War and More!
The Miraculous True Story of Saint Michael Saving a United States Marine in the Korean War - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+1
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
Tiffany Rivers is Expecting Child No. 9: Married to That NFL quarterback – Terry Mattingly+3
How My Parents Raised 4 Adult Catholics Who Still Love Jesus & The Church – Christina Dehan Jaloway, The Evangelista+4
The Fatima Visionaries & the Eucharist – Donna-Marie Cooper O’Boyle, Catholic Exchange+5
Messianic Prophesies: Ezekiel 44: 1-4 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Light Amidst The Darkness – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Gothic Organ at Rysum – Christopher Holman, Vox Humana
Cardinal Slipyi on the Need for Beauty in the Liturgy – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Why Did 2nd Person of Trinity, Rather Than the Father/Holy Spirit, Become Incarnate? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
A New Catholic Hymnal from Corpus Christ Watershed – Fr. Christopher Smith, New Liturgical Movement
Gratitude Will Get You Even More Than You Thought – Paul E. Cator, Aleteia
St. Giuseppe Moscati: A Holy Doctor – Louis Merrie, Catholic Exchange
National Geographic’s New Photo Campaign Highlights People with Down Syndrome – Anna Malec, Aleteia
The Premonstratensian Libera me, Domine – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
A Special Novena Prayer in Honor of Blessed Miguel Pro – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.