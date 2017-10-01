Click on The Meme-Sharing Bishop: Why You Should Follow Bishop Umbers of Sydney link to read more.
The Meme-Sharing Bishop: Why You Should Follow Bishop Umbers of Sydney; and Many More Great Links!
The Meme-Sharing Bishop: Why You Should Follow Bishop Umbers of Sydney - ChurchPop+++
The Eucharistic Miracle of Sokolka: The Host is Tissue from Heart of a Dying Man – Aleteia
How to be Humble – Sarah Reinhard, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Fighting Breast Cancer? Here is a Patron Saint for You – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Rejoice! We Have Our Feast Days Back – Joanna Bogle, Catholic Herald
Art as Catechesis in a Baroque Confessional – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement
The Awe-Inspiring Beauty of Armenian Christianity in Iran – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
A Reflection on Saint Peter the Apostle – Alaine De Santis, Catholic Stand
3 Prayers of an Exorcist That can Drive Out Evil – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Thank the British Empire? – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Made for the Happiness Found in the Beatitudes – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Scientists Partially Confirm Saint Francis Of Assisi Miracle – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Earliest Known Latin Commentary on Gospels Published First Time in English – Susan Byron, Catholic Herald
Review of Brandon Vogt's Newest Book: ‘Why I Am Catholic’ is Convincing and Convicting – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Aleteia
The Traditional Catholic Mass Prayers to Repel Dangerous Storms – ChurchPop
Polish Bishops Urge 1 Million Poles Pray Rosary in Honor of Historic Defeat of Islam – Fr. Z's Blog
Reformers or Revolutionaries? – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine
St. Dominic’s Favorite Book – Brother Ignatius Weiss O.P., Dominicana Magazine
Why We Worship On Sunday – Cynthia Trainque, Catholic Exchange
Witness to Truth at 75 – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
