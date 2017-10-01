The Meme-Sharing Bishop: Why You Should Follow Bishop Umbers of Sydney - ChurchPop+++

The Eucharistic Miracle of Sokolka: The Host is Tissue from Heart of a Dying Man – Aleteia

How to be Humble – Sarah Reinhard, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Fighting Breast Cancer? Here is a Patron Saint for You – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Rejoice! We Have Our Feast Days Back – Joanna Bogle, Catholic Herald

Art as Catechesis in a Baroque Confessional – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement

The Awe-Inspiring Beauty of Armenian Christianity in Iran – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

A Reflection on Saint Peter the Apostle – Alaine De Santis, Catholic Stand

3 Prayers of an Exorcist That can Drive Out Evil – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Thank the British Empire? – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Made for the Happiness Found in the Beatitudes – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

Scientists Partially Confirm Saint Francis Of Assisi Miracle – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Earliest Known Latin Commentary on Gospels Published First Time in English – Susan Byron, Catholic Herald

Review of Brandon Vogt's Newest Book: ‘Why I Am Catholic’ is Convincing and Convicting – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Aleteia

The Traditional Catholic Mass Prayers to Repel Dangerous Storms – ChurchPop

Polish Bishops Urge 1 Million Poles Pray Rosary in Honor of Historic Defeat of Islam – Fr. Z's Blog

Reformers or Revolutionaries? – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine

St. Dominic’s Favorite Book – Brother Ignatius Weiss O.P., Dominicana Magazine

Why We Worship On Sunday – Cynthia Trainque, Catholic Exchange

Witness to Truth at 75 – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

