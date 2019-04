3rd Century A.D. Church at Dura Europos (Credit: Community in Mission)

The Mass in House Churches Was Not as Informal as Many Think, Canoeing Poor Friars, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

The Ancient Mass in “House Churches” Was Not as Informal as Many Think - Mark Rothe at Community in Mission +1 203

Evangelizing the Bayou: This Poor Friars Priest Canoes a Call to Church ☩ J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1 120

Sexualizing Children: What We Can Learn From Muslim Parents Successfully Battling This in Britain ☩ John Stonestreet at The Stream

3 Keys to Raising Your Child’s Interest in Learning ☩ Nick Marmalejo at Seton Magazine

Men Inspiring Men: The Amazing Knights of Divine Mercy Schola Cantorum ☩ Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Prayers for Caroline Farrow ☩ Deborah Gyapong at The Anglican Coetibus Society

Moses & a Bible ‘Controversy’ ☩ Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

Cardinal Sarah: “The Church is Dying Because the Shepherds are Afraid of Speaking with Truth & Clarity,” ☩ Mark Lambert at De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.

The French Classical Organ at Montreal ☩ Nicholas Capozzoli at Vox Humana

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series to be Set in the Second Age ☩ Harley J. Sims at Mercatornet

Empty Spaces of a Church ☩ Brother Maximilian Maria Jaskowak, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

The Ambitious Life & Conflicted Legacy of Notre Dame’s Fr. Ted Hesburgh ☩ Paul V. Mankowski at First Things

