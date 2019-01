St. Ambrose

The Lost Art of Catholic Preaching, Persecution of Underground Catholics Continues, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

The Lost Art of Catholic Preaching ☩ Fr. Jonathan Mitchican of Dappled Things +1

And Persecution of Underground Catholics Continues ☩ Lin Yijiang of Bitter Winter

The Biblical Reason Why Catholics Baptize Infants ☩ Philip Kosloski of Aleteia

Forbidden Translations? A Brief History of How the Mass Came to Be Rendered in the Vernacular ☩ Jeremy J. Priest of Adoremus

Inside the Persecuted Life of Bishop Pei Ronggui ☩ Feng Gang of Bitter Winter

Science for Catholic Home Schoolers: a Historical Approach ☩ Robert Kurland, Ph.D., of Catholic Stand

What Does the Christian Tradition Mean by the Word “Mystery”? ☩ Msgr. Charles Pope of Community in Mission

New Week’s Resolutions — A Better Idea ☩Darcy of Catholic Stand

Looking Inward ☩ Noel Ethan Tan of Ignitum Today

A Monastic Approach to Catholic Fundraising ☩ Brice Sokolowski of CatholicFundraiser.net

Why Clerical Corruption Does Not Justify Apostasy ☩ Casey Chalk of Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis Appoints New Archbishop in Indonesia ☩ Robin Gomes of Vatican News

Hartford Archbishop Blair Elected to Chair USCCB Committee on Divine Worship ☩The Editors of Adoremus

Filthy Lucre: The UK’s Abortion Industry ☩ K.V. Turley of Crisis Magazine

Do changes for Ukraine’s Orthodox Church mean unity with Catholics is on the horizon? ☩ John Burger of Aleteia

The Cleansing of the Temple: Casting Pornography Out of Marriage ☩ Michelle Curran & Luca Marelli of Humanum

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.