The Last Jedi? I Can Only Hope; Is This the Same Manger That Jesus Was Placed In; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Last Jedi? I Can Only Hope – Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++
Is This the Same Manger That Jesus Was Placed In? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Christmas Candles in Windows – Fr. William Saunders, Catholic Exchange
Video: How Gregorian Chant Enhances the Mass – Chaz Muth, Catholic Herald
Bringing Christ to Others in the Present Moment – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
About Our Epidemic of Sexual Aggression – Rick Fitzgibbons M.D., The Catholic Thing
Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Why St. Gregory’s University in Oklahoma Is Closing Its Doors – Anthony P. Stine, Crisis Magazine
Fr. Patrick Peyton, Founder of Family Rosary Crusade Declared Venerable – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Gaudete & Rorate Photopost 2017 (Part I) & (Part II) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Nuncio in Switzerland, “The Old Latin Mass is the Future of the Church” – Fr. Z’s Blog
Alexa, Who Founded the . . . Church? – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
de Mattei, Canon 915, Vatican II, Modernism & Acta Apostolicae. . . – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
As Boston’s “Law Era” Ends, “We’re Living With the Consequences” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
The Tax Reform: The Benedict Option vs. Homeschooling – John Zmirak Ph.D.
