The Last Jedi? I Can Only Hope – Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

Is This the Same Manger That Jesus Was Placed In? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Christmas Candles in Windows – Fr. William Saunders, Catholic Exchange

Video: How Gregorian Chant Enhances the Mass – Chaz Muth, Catholic Herald

Bringing Christ to Others in the Present Moment – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

About Our Epidemic of Sexual Aggression – Rick Fitzgibbons M.D., The Catholic Thing

Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Why St. Gregory’s University in Oklahoma Is Closing Its Doors – Anthony P. Stine, Crisis Magazine

Fr. Patrick Peyton, Founder of Family Rosary Crusade Declared Venerable – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Gaudete & Rorate Photopost 2017 (Part I) & (Part II) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Nuncio in Switzerland, “The Old Latin Mass is the Future of the Church” – Fr. Z’s Blog

Alexa, Who Founded the . . . Church? – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

de Mattei, Canon 915, Vatican II, Modernism & Acta Apostolicae. . . – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

As Boston’s “Law Era” Ends, “We’re Living With the Consequences” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

The Tax Reform: The Benedict Option vs. Homeschooling – John Zmirak Ph.D.

