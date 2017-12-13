Click on The Insights of an Exorcist Priest link to read more.
The Insights of an Exorcist Priest; A Priest Takes His Parish East, Ad Orientem; and More Links!
The Insights of an Exorcist Priest - Fr. John Bollan, Ph.B., S.T.B., S.T.L., Ph.D., of the Scottish Catholic Observer+++
A Priest Takes His Parish East, Ad Orientem! - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Adoration May Seem Useless, but the World Needs It Desperately – Fr. Leon Pereira O.P., Catholic Herald
Planned Parenthood Under Federal Investigation – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Embryology & Science Denial; Life Begins at Conception – Melissa Moschella & Patrick Lee, Mercatornet
The Third Secret of Fatima and the “Hermeneutic of Conspiracy” - Matthew Cullinan Matthew, The Catholic World Report
This Convert Says “Bah, Humbug” to Christmas Celebrations – Rober Kurland Ph.D., Aleteia
Becoming Christ: The 6th Chapter of Romans – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
Historical Ignorance, Moral Arrogance – Marc Barnes, First Things
The Road to Unbelief – David Carlin, Catholic Answers Magazine
Washington March for Life Announces Location & Speakers – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
St. Roque Gonzalez: A Model of Mixing Christianity & Culture – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
Protestantism, Modernism, Atheism – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine
Can We Be Americans & Christians? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Sabbatical for Suffering with the Immaculate Conception – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
Bangladesh, Kidnapped Priest Found Alive – Paolo Affatato, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
