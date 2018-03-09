Man Praying in Church (Credit: Shutterstock via Aleteia)
‘The Imitation of Christ’ on Humility, If You Can’t Fast from Meat, & More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
5 Challenging Quotes from ‘The Imitation of Christ’ on Humility – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Astounding Humility in Jesus’ Human Nature – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand
5 Things You Can Do If You Can’t Fast or Abstain from Meat – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
When Your Children Act Up In Church – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Plutarch: Ancient Heroes & Their Virtues – J. Bolton, Augustine’s Alley
The Miraculous Grotto Where Mary Breastfed Jesus – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
G.K. Chesterton’s Guide to Reality – Carl E. Olson, Catholic Answers Magazine
New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Belgium: Euthanasia Commission Under Fire After Whistleblower Letter – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
A Missal Fragment – Allan Barton, Liturgical Arts Journal
A View of the Sacraments in the Age of Enlightenment – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Hallowed Ground: A Wintry Visit to a Fresh Grave – Rick Becker, God-Haunted Lunatic
Bishop Sherrington Speaks Out Against Abortion Clinic ‘Buffer Zones’ – Catholic Herald
Quæritur: Priest Tells People to Stand Around Altar During Eucharistic Prayer – Fr. Z's Blog
Cardinal Cupich’s Modernist View of the Family – R. Jared Staudt, Crisis Magazine
The Pope & Realpolitik with China – George Weigel
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments