5 Challenging Quotes from ‘The Imitation of Christ’ on Humility – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Astounding Humility in Jesus’ Human Nature – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand

5 Things You Can Do If You Can’t Fast or Abstain from Meat – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew

When Your Children Act Up In Church – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

Plutarch: Ancient Heroes & Their Virtues – J. Bolton, Augustine’s Alley

The Miraculous Grotto Where Mary Breastfed Jesus – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

G.K. Chesterton’s Guide to Reality – Carl E. Olson, Catholic Answers Magazine

New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Belgium: Euthanasia Commission Under Fire After Whistleblower Letter – Michael Cook, Mercatornet

A Missal Fragment – Allan Barton, Liturgical Arts Journal

A View of the Sacraments in the Age of Enlightenment – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

Hallowed Ground: A Wintry Visit to a Fresh Grave – Rick Becker, God-Haunted Lunatic

Bishop Sherrington Speaks Out Against Abortion Clinic ‘Buffer Zones’ – Catholic Herald

Quæritur: Priest Tells People to Stand Around Altar During Eucharistic Prayer – Fr. Z's Blog

Cardinal Cupich’s Modernist View of the Family – R. Jared Staudt, Crisis Magazine

The Pope & Realpolitik with China – George Weigel

