Blogs | Jun. 27, 2017

The Holy Eucharist, How a Newly Ordained Priest Really Feels, Nuns Praying for You Online, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

The Holy Eucharist – Msgr. Paul C. Vella, You for Christ

How a Newly Ordained Priest Really Feels – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia

Did You Know You Can Request Prayers from Nuns Online? – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

5 Ways to Give Persecuted Christians Help Beyond the Hashtag – David Mills, Aleteia

Finding Your True Self in Marian Devotion – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

Looking for Mister Gay-bar: Coming-Out of Homosexuality and Finding God; Podcast – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog

4 Simple Tools to Help Navigate Your Way from Sin to Sanctity – Susannah Pearce, Integrated Catholic Life™

Some Straight Talk on Sex – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

How a Young Couple Rejected Contraception and Embraced NFP (Natural Family Planning) – Shaun & Jessica McAfee, Catholic Exchange

Review of Russell Hittinger’s New Book: Three Necessary Societies - Patrick F. Fagan Ph.D., Mercatornet

Cardinals, Collegiality, and Amoris Lætitia – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Context, Genre Being Used, and the Literary Form are Key for Interpreting Stories in Scripture – Msgr. Charles Pope, OSV Newsweekly

A Devotional: Light of Life – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

Italian Exorcist to Jesuit Leader: No, the Devil Isn’t Just a ‘Symbol’ - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Bishop of Lancaster Restricts Neocatechumenal Way Liturgy – Staff Reporter, Catholic Herald

Catholic Germany 1947 vs. Catholic Germany Today – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Bible Answer Man Goes on Catholic Answers — Praises Catholicism – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Catholic Herald: “Cardinal Kasper Chases the Spectre of Luther” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Leading Law Journal: 14th Amendment Prohibits Abortion – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote

