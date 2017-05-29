Click on the The Holy Eucharist link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 27, 2017
The Holy Eucharist, How a Newly Ordained Priest Really Feels, Nuns Praying for You Online, and More!
The Holy Eucharist – Msgr. Paul C. Vella, You for Christ
How a Newly Ordained Priest Really Feels – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
Did You Know You Can Request Prayers from Nuns Online? – Alex R. Hey, epicPew
5 Ways to Give Persecuted Christians Help Beyond the Hashtag – David Mills, Aleteia
Finding Your True Self in Marian Devotion – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
Looking for Mister Gay-bar: Coming-Out of Homosexuality and Finding God; Podcast – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog
4 Simple Tools to Help Navigate Your Way from Sin to Sanctity – Susannah Pearce, Integrated Catholic Life™
Some Straight Talk on Sex – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
How a Young Couple Rejected Contraception and Embraced NFP (Natural Family Planning) – Shaun & Jessica McAfee, Catholic Exchange
Review of Russell Hittinger’s New Book: Three Necessary Societies - Patrick F. Fagan Ph.D., Mercatornet
Cardinals, Collegiality, and Amoris Lætitia – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Context, Genre Being Used, and the Literary Form are Key for Interpreting Stories in Scripture – Msgr. Charles Pope, OSV Newsweekly
A Devotional: Light of Life – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand
Italian Exorcist to Jesuit Leader: No, the Devil Isn’t Just a ‘Symbol’ - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Bishop of Lancaster Restricts Neocatechumenal Way Liturgy – Staff Reporter, Catholic Herald
Catholic Germany 1947 vs. Catholic Germany Today – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Bible Answer Man Goes on Catholic Answers — Praises Catholicism – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Catholic Herald: “Cardinal Kasper Chases the Spectre of Luther” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Leading Law Journal: 14th Amendment Prohibits Abortion – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
