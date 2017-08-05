Click on The Heron Life: The Virtue of Stability link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 31, 2017
The Heron Life: The Virtue of Stability; Lead High Church Anglicans to the Ordinariate; and More!
The Heron Life: The Virtue of Stability – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
Let’s Show High Church Anglicans They’re Welcome in the Ordinariate – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Vatican Official Researches Miraculous Apparitions in Texas – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Our Battle with Sin – The Cancer of Our Souls – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
The Good, The True & The Beautiful; On Beauty – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Depicting Marian Dogma in Art – Deacon Lawrence, Claritas
Does Jesus Leave a Loophole for Divorce in Matthew 19:9? – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com
The Allure of Eastern Religions – Ben Butera, Two Catholic Men and a Blog
How Mary’s Assumption Is Rooted in Tradition & Scripture – Michael Ruszala, The Great Adventure
Pope Francis Shakes Up Syro-Malankara Church with Several New Appointments - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
That Old, Royal Road of Our Fathers – Mrs. Darwin, DarwinCatholic
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Five Proofs (New Book) Is Out – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Last Crusade: The View from Nowhere – John C. Wright, Sci Fi Wright
On Fr. Aiden Nichols’, O.P., Recent Remarks on the Papacy & Canon Law – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
Converts & Commentary – Paul Zummo, The American Catholic
