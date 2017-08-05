The Heron Life: The Virtue of Stability – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

Let’s Show High Church Anglicans They’re Welcome in the Ordinariate – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Vatican Official Researches Miraculous Apparitions in Texas – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Our Battle with Sin – The Cancer of Our Souls – Allison Low, Catholic Stand

The Good, The True & The Beautiful; On Beauty – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Depicting Marian Dogma in Art – Deacon Lawrence, Claritas

Does Jesus Leave a Loophole for Divorce in Matthew 19:9? – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com

The Allure of Eastern Religions – Ben Butera, Two Catholic Men and a Blog

How Mary’s Assumption Is Rooted in Tradition & Scripture – Michael Ruszala, The Great Adventure

Pope Francis Shakes Up Syro-Malankara Church with Several New Appointments - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

That Old, Royal Road of Our Fathers – Mrs. Darwin, DarwinCatholic

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Five Proofs (New Book) Is Out – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Last Crusade: The View from Nowhere – John C. Wright, Sci Fi Wright

On Fr. Aiden Nichols’, O.P., Recent Remarks on the Papacy & Canon Law – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report

Converts & Commentary – Paul Zummo, The American Catholic

