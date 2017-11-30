Click on The Heroic Minute. . . & How it Can Change Your Life link to read more.
The Heroic Minute and How it Can Change Your Life, Ask Ed Feser If God Exists, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Heroic Minute. . . & How it Can Change Your Life – Cheryl Hernandez, Seton Magazine
Patrick Coffin Show: Can You Prove God Exists? —Dr. Edward Feser – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
What is “Healing the Family Tree”? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Angels & Dragons: Minor Exorcisms – Deacon Guadalupe Rodriguez, ATX Catholic
Bishop Sherrington: There are Concerns about Transgender Laws in Schools – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Channeling Scatterbrained in Sweden – Fr. Z’s Blog
Don’t Drive Forward Using The Rearview Mirror – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Another Parish Goes Ad Orientem at Advent – Fr. Z’s Blog
Get Out of Your Own Way & Let God Lead You – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand
An October Mystagogy; A Proposal – Fr. Benjamin Roberts, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Chinese Officials Pay Poor Christians to Swap Crosses for Portraits of Xi – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
The Supreme Court of the United States and the “Reproductive FACT Act” – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Dan Burke Talks “The Contemplative Rosary” – EWTN Bookmark Show – Liz Estler, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Looking at Laudato Si’ in Theory & Practice – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
Pakistan’s Religious Minorities Underrepresented – Kamran Chaudhry, Asia News
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments