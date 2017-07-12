Click on the The Harrowing Untold Story of the Priests in Dachau link to read more. (Photo Credit: Wikipedia)
Blogs | Aug. 8, 2017
The Harrowing Untold Story of the Priests in Dachau; The July 13th, 1917 Apparition; and More Links!
The Harrowing Untold Story of the Priests in Dachau – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Mercy Rains: The July 13th, 1917 Apparition & Reality of Hell – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
What are the 7 Gifts of the Holy Spirit? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
God Has A Plan: Trust His Holistic Point of View – Christine Roe, Catholic Stand
Nudes in Sacred Art Convey 4 Different Types of Symbolism – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Should Our Seminarians Learn About the Sciences? – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers
Why Telling Your Story Improves Your Fundraising (Dramatically) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute
This is Not How Saint Sebastian Was Martyred: the Astonishing True Story – ChurchPop
Muslims for Same-Sex “Marriage”? – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Orthophobia and the Marginalized QTBGL Catholic – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
Healthcare and Natural Rights – Howard Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Antepreparatory & Preparatory Documents of Vatican II (1959-1962) – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement
Wherein Fr. Z Sends Michael Sean Winters a “Combat Rosary” – Fr. Z’s Blog
Resist Government’s Nietzschean Transgender Proposals – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
If Heterodox Publications & Modernists had Their Way. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog
Sub Tuum Praesidium Part II Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
