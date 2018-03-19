The Remarkable Growth of a Community of Norbertine Canonesses - Marcus Allen Steele+++

Spiritual Reading for Children – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast

Remaining Obedient to God: Know the Tools of Our Enemies – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand

3 Powerful Sacramentals to Have in Your Car – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Will the Fight to Save the 8th Amendment Awaken Catholic Ireland? – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand

Dealing with Resentment – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

Killing the Bible Softly with Your Appeals – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Jeanne Ives for Governor of Illinois – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Hidden Costs of IVF: Heartbreak, Health Risks, & Helplessness – Naomi Whittaker, Mercatornet

Liturgical Music in the Age of Digital Humanities – Aaron James, Liturgical Arts Journal

Is It Wrong for Women Religious to Serve Priests & Bishops? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Pope, Does the New CDF Document Signal a Shift in the Discussion? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

What? Transfering Catholic Schools Away from Pastors’ Control – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

The Peterson–Craig Encounter: A Missed Opportunity? - Scott Ventureyra Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Cardinal Sarah: High-Ranking Prelates are Trying to Change Christian Morality - Catholic Herald+++

The Pope & the Vatican’s Top Power Broker – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

