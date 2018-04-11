The Golden Ratio to Seamless Closet (Credit: Screenshot from MeghanAshleyStyling.com)
The Golden Ratio to a Seamless Closet, Exact Number of Wounds Suffered by Christ, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Golden Ratio to a Seamless Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
Exact Number of Wounds Suffered by Christ, Revealed to a Medieval Saint – ChurchPop
Did St. Patrick Expel Snakes from Ireland? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Sins & Forgiveness – A Reflection on the Passion – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Report to the Emperor-First Draft – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Through the Eyes of Faith: A Passion Play, Parts I, & II – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Human Brotherhood – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The College of Holy Cross Fights for Political Correctness, Not Truth & Reason – Fr. Seán Connolly, The Catholic World Report
Good Friday & the Hidden Meanings of Golgotha: Who’s Skull Was It? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
The Papal Chapel of Good Friday in 1936 – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Feast of the Forty Martyrs – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Two Professors on Tackling the Great Books – Catholic Exchange
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Meets with Pope Francis – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Will Cardinal Cupich “Accompany” Reluctantly Divorced Spouses? – Jennifer R. Morse, Crisis Magazine
Five Big Surprises from Francis’s Papacy – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald
