The Golden Ratio to a Seamless Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley

Exact Number of Wounds Suffered by Christ, Revealed to a Medieval Saint – ChurchPop

Did St. Patrick Expel Snakes from Ireland? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Sins & Forgiveness – A Reflection on the Passion – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

Report to the Emperor-First Draft – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Through the Eyes of Faith: A Passion Play, Parts I, & II – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

Human Brotherhood – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The College of Holy Cross Fights for Political Correctness, Not Truth & Reason – Fr. Seán Connolly, The Catholic World Report

Good Friday & the Hidden Meanings of Golgotha: Who’s Skull Was It? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

The Papal Chapel of Good Friday in 1936 – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

The Feast of the Forty Martyrs – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Two Professors on Tackling the Great Books – Catholic Exchange

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Meets with Pope Francis – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Will Cardinal Cupich “Accompany” Reluctantly Divorced Spouses? – Jennifer R. Morse, Crisis Magazine

Five Big Surprises from Francis’s Papacy – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald

