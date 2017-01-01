Click on The Gift of the Priestly Vocation: The Importance of Counter Cultural Formation link to read more.
Jan. 5, 2017
The Gift of the Priestly Vocation: The Importance of Counter Cultural Formation; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
The Gift of the Priestly Vocation: The Importance of Counter Cultural Formation – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Truth, Opinion, and the Divine Artist: Experiencing Transgender Inclinations – Andrew B., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
How to Read Your Way to Heaven – Liz Estler, Catholic Spiritual Direction
22 Provocative Spiritual Maxims to Jumpstart Your Prayer Life – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew
A Netflix-Like Catholic Digital Content Service Available to Seekers and Believers - The CWR Staff, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
British Public Supports Bakers in ‘Gay Cake’ Row, Poll Shows – Staff Reporter, Catholic Herald
Fundraiser Planning with God in Mind – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraising.net
Check Out These Dominican Friars Playing Hockey on a Pond – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Original Sin: The Real Humanism – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Brick by Brick: More Ad Orientem News – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Exorcist: Theology of the Possessed Body – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
How Pornography Smothers Masculinity – Benedictine Augustine, Maccabee Society
Republicans, Do Not Take My Vote for Granted! – Denise J. Hunnell M.D., Catholic Stand
