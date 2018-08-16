The Gaying of the Church - Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine+++

The Beauty of Rood Screens – Harry Mount, Catholic Herald

Probability, Chance, & the Death of Herod Antipas – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

Someday Roe v. Wade Will be Hated as Much as the Dred Scott Decision – Fr. Shenan J. Boquet

A Priest’s Silver Jubilee – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

A Big List of Saints from Big Families – Becky Roach, Catholic Link

Dominican Efforts Save Endangered Species of Salamanders – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Understanding Your Emotions & Using Anger – Matt Robinson, Catholic Stand

McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit

Back to Homeschooling with St. Therese of Lisieux – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange

We Have Nothing to Fear from the Truth: 25 Years of Covering Clergy Sex Abuse – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

All the Rites of the Church, Including the Lesser-Known Ones, In One Diagram – ChurchPOP

