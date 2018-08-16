'Gay Pride' Flag (Pic Credit: The Imaginative Conservative)
The Gaying of the Church, The Beauty of Rood Screens, The Death of Herod Antipas, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Gaying of the Church - Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine+++
The Beauty of Rood Screens – Harry Mount, Catholic Herald
Probability, Chance, & the Death of Herod Antipas – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Someday Roe v. Wade Will be Hated as Much as the Dred Scott Decision – Fr. Shenan J. Boquet
A Priest’s Silver Jubilee – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
A Big List of Saints from Big Families – Becky Roach, Catholic Link
Dominican Efforts Save Endangered Species of Salamanders – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Understanding Your Emotions & Using Anger – Matt Robinson, Catholic Stand
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
Back to Homeschooling with St. Therese of Lisieux – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange
We Have Nothing to Fear from the Truth: 25 Years of Covering Clergy Sex Abuse – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
All the Rites of the Church, Including the Lesser-Known Ones, In One Diagram – ChurchPOP
