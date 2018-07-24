This is the First Known Apparition of Our Lady after the Assumption - Larry Peterson, Aleteia+++

When Does the Church Tolerate Divorce? – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine

A Comedy of Errors & the Amazon Synod – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas Ph.D. S.T.D., The Catholic World Report

The Church’s Tough Teachings Saved This Man’s Marriage – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Kavanaugh, Anti-Catholic Bigotry, & the Catholic Vote – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote

Catholic Priest Spat on at Protestant March in Scotland – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Creatio ex Nihilo: Why We Believe* – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand

What Is it You Want to Change? – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today

Rebuilding Western Civilization: A Tale of Two Monasteries – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Bayeux Tapestry to Return to the UK After Nearly 1,000 Years – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

Francis Cardinal Arinze: If Protestants Want to Receive Communion, They Should Convert – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald

In The Garden of Charlemagne – Traditius, The Tradition Order

The Essential Homeschooler’s Guide to College Admission – Nick Marmalejo, Seton Magazine

Liturgical Objects Restored in Italy – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Massimo Faggioli’s War on Humanæ Vitæ – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Art of the Habit: Three North American Examples – Claudio Salvucci, Liturgical Arts Journal

