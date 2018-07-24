Our Lady of the Pillar (Credit: Public Domain via Aleteia)
The First Known Apparition of Mary after the Assumption, When the Church Tolerates Divorce and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
This is the First Known Apparition of Our Lady after the Assumption - Larry Peterson, Aleteia+++
When Does the Church Tolerate Divorce? – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine
A Comedy of Errors & the Amazon Synod – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas Ph.D. S.T.D., The Catholic World Report
The Church’s Tough Teachings Saved This Man’s Marriage – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Kavanaugh, Anti-Catholic Bigotry, & the Catholic Vote – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
Catholic Priest Spat on at Protestant March in Scotland – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Creatio ex Nihilo: Why We Believe* – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand
What Is it You Want to Change? – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today
Rebuilding Western Civilization: A Tale of Two Monasteries – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Bayeux Tapestry to Return to the UK After Nearly 1,000 Years – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Francis Cardinal Arinze: If Protestants Want to Receive Communion, They Should Convert – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
In The Garden of Charlemagne – Traditius, The Tradition Order
The Essential Homeschooler’s Guide to College Admission – Nick Marmalejo, Seton Magazine
Liturgical Objects Restored in Italy – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Massimo Faggioli’s War on Humanæ Vitæ – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Art of the Habit: Three North American Examples – Claudio Salvucci, Liturgical Arts Journal
