Blogs | Aug. 13, 2017
The Extraordinary Gift of Communion, 12 Promises of Jesus and His Sacred Heart, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Extraordinary Gift of Communion – Mike Aquilina, Catholic Exchange
The 12 Promises of Jesus for Those Who Practice Devotion to His Sacred Heart – ChurchPop
From Addict to Ascetic – Brother Philip Nolan O.P., Catholic Exchange
Back to School: Pros and Cons of Catholic Uniforms – Laura Hensley, epicPew
The Story of the 26 Year-Old Filipino Jesuit on the Road to Sainthood – Catholic News Agency
On the Holiness of Matrimony – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand
In the Breach of the Divide, On Day 1, ArchChuck Talks Church’s Checkered Flag – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
A Father Remembered – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Confused about Poetry – Brother Simon Teller O.P., Dominicana
The Lesson of Anglicanism: Unorthodoxy Will Tear You Apart - Fr. Ed Tomlinson, Catholic Herald
The Idea of a Catholic University 50 Years After Land O’Lakes – Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine
Do We Have to Like the Saints? – Anne Maloney, Crisis Magazine
Why Science Can’t Ever Disprove the Existence of God - Bishop Robert Barron, ChurchPop
Welsh Seminarians Mistaken for Bachelor Party Nearly Kicked Out of Pub – Catholic News Agency
Bishop Mark Davies: Christians Could Be Victims of New Anti-Extremism – Catholic Herald
