The Extraordinary Gift of Communion – Mike Aquilina, Catholic Exchange

The 12 Promises of Jesus for Those Who Practice Devotion to His Sacred Heart – ChurchPop

From Addict to Ascetic – Brother Philip Nolan O.P., Catholic Exchange

Back to School: Pros and Cons of Catholic Uniforms – Laura Hensley, epicPew

The Story of the 26 Year-Old Filipino Jesuit on the Road to Sainthood – Catholic News Agency

On the Holiness of Matrimony – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand

In the Breach of the Divide, On Day 1, ArchChuck Talks Church’s Checkered Flag – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

A Father Remembered – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Confused about Poetry – Brother Simon Teller O.P., Dominicana

The Lesson of Anglicanism: Unorthodoxy Will Tear You Apart - Fr. Ed Tomlinson, Catholic Herald

The Idea of a Catholic University 50 Years After Land O’Lakes – Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine

Do We Have to Like the Saints? – Anne Maloney, Crisis Magazine

Why Science Can’t Ever Disprove the Existence of God - Bishop Robert Barron, ChurchPop

Welsh Seminarians Mistaken for Bachelor Party Nearly Kicked Out of Pub – Catholic News Agency

Bishop Mark Davies: Christians Could Be Victims of New Anti-Extremism – Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.