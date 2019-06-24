The Eucharistic Miracle of St Juliana Falconieri (Source: Wikimedia Commons by Sailko CC BY 3.0)
The Eucharistic Miracle of St Juliana Falconieri, Fr. Z On The "Nones", and More Links!
The Eucharistic Miracle of St Juliana Falconieri – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
USCCB Meets, They Talk About The “Nones”; Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog +1
Washington State Legalizes Human Composting: Is the Church Okay With This? – Susan Brinkmann at ChurchPOP
Birth Rates Immigration & Christianity - Taylor Marshall, Ph.D., & Timothy Gordon, J.D., at TnT
It Is Dangerous to Trade With Chinese God-Haters – John Horvat, II, at Crisis Magazine
China, Politics, Faith, & The Liturgical Village: Joseph Cardinal Zen In Context – Anthony E. Clark, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
Communist Government Threatening Chinese Catholics To Join the Patriotic Church – Ye Ling at Bitter Winter
Pentecost – From Restlessness to Restoration – Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand
Can Christian Art Still Play a Role in Evangelization? – John-Mark L. Miravalle at Catholic Exchange
We Are a Sacramental People – Richard Van Kirk at Catholic Stand
What Is A Seminary & Who Goes There? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Rose Petals on Pentecost – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini
