The Eucharist, Sacred Pledge of Civilization – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement

Differences and Distinctions of the Byzantine Catholic Church – Fr. Ken. Doyle, Catholic News Service via Catholic Philly

Russian Orthodox Archbishop Hilarion Alfeyev has a Warning for the West – Elizabeth Scalia, Aleteia

The Face of Christ, the Gateway to Humility – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand

Abortion Ended Worldwide Forever; What If. . . – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic

“It’s Hard to be Humble” – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand

Discover the Crucifix Drawn by St. John of the Cross after a Mystical Vision – Jesús Colina, Aleteia

Why Study Philosophy in A Sacred Arts Program? – Carrie Gress Ph.D. and David Clayton, Claritas

Stop Screaming 'Please Donate' Because People are Not Listening – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What are Pro-life Oregonians to Do? Moral Action and Unjust Public Funding – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum

Purpose, Providence, and the Papal Ninja – Theresa Williams, epicPew

And At the Hour of Our Death – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Benedictine Nun of the Melkite Order on the Other Side of The Wall – Claire Bastier, La Croix Internationale

Fear and Faith – Focus on the Lord – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: How Early can a Seminarian Start Learning to Say the Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog

Fr. James Martin Recommends Dissident Homosexual Organization to Children – The Joseph Sciambra Catholic Blog

Diversity and Comics – John C. Wright, SciFi Wright

Secularists and Instapundit Remind Us of Our President – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Dear Cleveland Browns: Protesters are Not Unifiers – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.