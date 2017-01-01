The Eucharist, Mary, and Redemptive Suffering – Shane Kapler, Catholic Lane

Renewal in the Church: Always from the Bottom Up – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

Christian Dating in a Godless World – Divine Intimacy Radio Show and Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Should My Doctor be a Practicing Catholic? Yes – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia

How Do We Teach Beauty? – Dale Ahlquist, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Struggle for Newly-Wedded Bliss after Marriage – Abigail Reimel Gripshover, Catholic Stand

5 Inspiring Quotes from Solanus Casey, the Modern-Day Mystic – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The All Too Ordinary Use of Extraordinary Ministers – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Hope, the Rosary and the Blessed Mother – Scott Nolan, Catholic Stand

Behold Your Mother—in Images (Including the Oldest Known Image) – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew

Yes, Christians Do Have an Assurance, but Not an Absolute Assurance of Salvation – Patrick Madrid, Catholic Answers Magazine

Everything You Need to Know about Fatima (Part I) and (Part II) – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

About Manchester and Other Terrorist Attacks – a Couple of Rants and Action Item! - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

A Czech Philosopher Comes to the Defense of Truth – Marie Tejklova, Crisis Magazine

A Bishop: Actual Pastoral Action of Jesus Doesn’t First Demand Change of Life – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Is This a Photo of Fatima’s Miracle of the Sun? The Truth Behind the Popular Photo – ChurchPop

