Blogs | Jun. 2, 2017
The Eucharist, Church Renewal, Catholic Dating, Should My Doctor be a Practicing Catholic, and More!
The Eucharist, Mary, and Redemptive Suffering – Shane Kapler, Catholic Lane
Renewal in the Church: Always from the Bottom Up – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
Christian Dating in a Godless World – Divine Intimacy Radio Show and Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Should My Doctor be a Practicing Catholic? Yes – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
How Do We Teach Beauty? – Dale Ahlquist, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Struggle for Newly-Wedded Bliss after Marriage – Abigail Reimel Gripshover, Catholic Stand
5 Inspiring Quotes from Solanus Casey, the Modern-Day Mystic – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The All Too Ordinary Use of Extraordinary Ministers – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Hope, the Rosary and the Blessed Mother – Scott Nolan, Catholic Stand
Behold Your Mother—in Images (Including the Oldest Known Image) – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew
Yes, Christians Do Have an Assurance, but Not an Absolute Assurance of Salvation – Patrick Madrid, Catholic Answers Magazine
Everything You Need to Know about Fatima (Part I) and (Part II) – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
About Manchester and Other Terrorist Attacks – a Couple of Rants and Action Item! - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
A Czech Philosopher Comes to the Defense of Truth – Marie Tejklova, Crisis Magazine
A Bishop: Actual Pastoral Action of Jesus Doesn’t First Demand Change of Life – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Is This a Photo of Fatima’s Miracle of the Sun? The Truth Behind the Popular Photo – ChurchPop
