The Emerging Leader of the Pope Francis Party, From Bob Jones Univ. to the Catholic Church and More!
Is Newark’s Archbishop Emerging as the Leader of the ‘Francis Party’? – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald
From Bob Jones University to the Catholic Church – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
6 Spiritual Effects of Confession Everyone Should Know, In One Infographic – ChurchPop
Oscar Romero, Martyr, & Saint – Gerhard Ludwig Cardinal Müller, First Things
Discovering Mercy – Betty Parquette, Catholic Stand
Is Jesus the Only Savior? – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
“Dear First Communicant” – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange
Nihilism, Bodies, & Personhood in Black Mirror – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Cooperation with Sins Against Prudence (& Chastity) – Edward Feser Ph.D.
The Most Influential Woman at the Vatican is Retiring – Silvia Costanti, Aleteia
Fresh Takes on Liturgical Theology – Christopher Carstens, Adoremus Bulletin
Baseball & Synod 2018 – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
