Click on The Dying Out of Women Religious & the Crisis of Religious, Priestly Vocations, Wherein Fr. Z Rants link to read more.
The Dying Out of Women Religious, Teacher Suspended For Using Wrong Pronoun, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Dying Out of Women Religious & the Crisis of Religious, Priestly Vocations, Wherein Fr. Z Rants - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Christian Teacher Suspended for Accidentally Calling Transgender Kid the Correct Gender – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Canada’s First In-Utero Surgery to Repair Spina Bifida a Success – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
On Vulnerability & Self-Disclosure in Priestly Formation – Fr. Thomas V. Bergh Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Quæritur: Scheduling a Specific Mass for a Profession: IT Professionals – Fr. Z’s Blog
Catholic Schools Asked To Drop Words ‘Mother’ & ‘Father’ from Admissions Forms – Catholic Herald
A Catholic Spin on Maslow: Your Needs Define Your Eternal Destiny – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Finding Truth For a Living – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
“Hindu Radicals Want To Eliminate Us. Help Us,” Says the Bishop of Sagar – Asia News
Review of Netflix: Stranger Things Seasons 1 & 2 – Sister Helena Burns F.S.P., Hell Burns
When Padre Pio was Visited by a Soul from Purgatory – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Church Must Help Married Couples More, Says Pope Francis – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald
G.K. Chesterton & Anglo-Catholicism, Before the Personal Ordinariates – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Massimo Faggioli on the Middle Ages – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Elsewhere: Michael Martin on Heresy – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments