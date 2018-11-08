The Diabolical Tweets of Fr. James Martin, Recovering the Gospel from Merely Good News, and More!
The Diabolical Tweets of Fr. James Martin on Penance - Justin Bradford Smith, Crisis Magazine+++
Recovering the Gospel from the Notion of Merely “Happy” or “Good” News – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
When Priests & Prelates Dance Around the Golden Calf – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine++
What Kind of Archbishop is Needed in Washington? – Ed Condon J.C.L., Catholic Herald
Time for a ‘Year of Truth & Transparency’ – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
Cardinal Sarah’s September Message to the Association Pro Liturgia – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
When Exactly Did The Church Begin? – David La Mar, Those Catholic Men
The Fatima Visionaries’ Terrifying Vision of Hell – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
5 Ways to Start Thinking Like St. Thomas Aquinas – Chloe Langr, epicPew
The Nicene Creed: Explained! – Will Wright, Catholic Link
Confidence: Building Hope, Raising Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
In this Cemetery, After Dark, Students Pray for the Dead – Perry West, Catholic Herald
On Gallicanism & Ultramontanism – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
“These Vulnerable Creatures”: A Review of “Gosnell” – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
Historical-Critical Qur’an – Fr. Paul V. Mankowski S.J., First Things+
Anti-Catholicism in Early America & the Burning of a Convent – Bradley J. Birzer Ph.D.
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.