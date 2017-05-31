Click on the The Devil Preys on Idle Souls link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 29, 2017
The Devil Preys on Idle Souls, Not Every Lifestyle Is Sinful, Conscience, and Many More Great Links!
The Devil Preys on Idle Souls - Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand
No, Not Every Lifestyle Is Sinful Fr. James Martin, S.J. – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Conscience is Our Constant Companion, Leading Us to Heaven or Hell – Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia
All About Saints – Foxfier, The American Catholic
Of Mountains and Molehills – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today
How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Lost Virtue of Christian Hospitality – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
Churches Worth Driving To – California Catholic Daily
Arise, @ArchChuck – Indy’s “Adopted Son,” Thompson Inherits Brickyard Church – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
What is Sacred Music? The History Is More Complex Than You Might Think – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Why are There Anchors in Christian Art? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Three Reasons Why Catholic Classical Education is a Tough Sell – Mark Langley, Lion & Ox
Why I Learned the Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Robert Cardinal Sarah, Terror of Modernists - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Idolatry: Perhaps All the “gods” are Simply Masks Behind Which Lies “the Same One God” – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
A “One Flesh” Sacramental Union – Eduardo J. Echeverria, The Catholic Thing
The Church of England. . . Whither? Fr. Z Again Offers His Solution – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
How to Help Our Elder Brothers the Jews – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers Magazine
Marian Apologetics – An Interview with Fr. Sebastian Carnazzo – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Could Priests be Incardinated into Ecclesial Movements? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency
