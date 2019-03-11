Immoderate Desires I: The Deadly Sin of Gluttony  Anthony S. Layne of Catholic Stand +1

The Meaning of “Lent” & “Easter” (Is Probably Not What You Think)  Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., of Shameless Popery +1

HIV Patient Cured of AIDS Thanks to Adult Stem Cells  Dave Andrusko of Life News

Unlearning Ourselves in Lent  Blessed John Henry Newman via The Catholic Thing

Forty Hours at St Mary’s Oratory in Wausau, Wisconsin  Gregory DiPippo of New Liturgical Movement

Mary Leads the Way: Off the Shelf 114 with Christine Watkins  Pete Socks of Catholic Stand

It Is Never Necessary to Intentionally Kill a Fetal Human Being to Save a Woman’s Life: In Support of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act - Donna Harrison, M.D., Michelle Cretella, M.D., John Schirger, M.D., David Stevens, M.D., & Jane Orient, M.D., of Public Discourse

How to Build a Go-To (Sunday Mass) Wardrobe  Meghan Ashley Styling

Rays of Truth  Noel Ethan Tan of Ignitum Today

St. John Chrysostom Teaches Fundraising  Brice Sokolowksi of CatholicFundraiser.net

The Destination of "Synodality", Lessons from Norway  Mark Lambert of De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.

Altar Serving is For Boys Because Saying Mass is a Man’s Job  Jason Craig of Those Catholic Men

