St. Marys College (Credit: First Things)
The Dark Secret of St. Mary’s Col., Animals Do Go to Heaven, Saints Who Were Doctors and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Dark Secret of Saint Mary’s College - Kate Arenchild, First Things+++
Animals Do Go to Heaven – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
4 Saints Who Were Holy Doctors – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
What’s the Secret to Human Flourishing? Following God’s Law – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
A Changed Notion of Authenticity Does Not Bode Well for the Church – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Ancient Heresies Back from the Dead – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
The Future of the Church – Pope Benedict XVI, The Catholic Gentleman
Jerónimos Monastery: A Tour de Force of Liturgical Arts – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
Heaven, Hell, & Alder Hey – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
Breaking the Stereotype: Comfort Shoes – Meghan Ashley, Meghan Ashley Styling
Elsewhere: Dreher on the Dangers of Design Thinking – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
