Blogs | Mar. 4, 2017
The “Dark Heart” of Human-Robot Companionship, The Transgendered Need Help, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The “Dark Heart” of Human-Robot Companionship - Sister Renée Mirkes, The Catholic World Report
The Need for a Catholic Ministry to Transgendered Persons – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Need for Catholic Health Care Has Never Been Greater, Says Raymond Cardinal Burke – Tim Puet, Catholic Herald
Abortion, Underlying Myths, and a Skewed Idea About Mercy – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Catholic Stand
“Strangers in a Strange Land”: Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., on Catholics Weathering Change in America – Michael J. Miller, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Sentimental Catholicism; Liturgical No-No’s – Fr. Bevil Bramwell O.M.I., The Catholic Thing
Dignitas: The Manners of Humility – Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine
Christian Florist Loses Religious Liberty Case, Will Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court – Catholic News Agency
Remembering Monte Cassino – Michael De Sapio, Crisis Magazine
Can I Really Trust a Shepherd? – Allison Gingras, Catholic Stand
When It Comes to Liturgy, We’re All Mutually-Enriching Mongrels – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Quæritur: Praying for the Holy Father’s Intentions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Amoris Lætitia and The Scourge of Subjectivism – Fr. Timothy V. Vaverek, The Catholic Thing
The Church is Now in a Full-Blown Civil War Over Doctrine - Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
