The “Dark Heart” of Human-Robot Companionship - Sister Renée Mirkes, The Catholic World Report

The Need for a Catholic Ministry to Transgendered Persons – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Need for Catholic Health Care Has Never Been Greater, Says Raymond Cardinal Burke – Tim Puet, Catholic Herald

Abortion, Underlying Myths, and a Skewed Idea About Mercy – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Catholic Stand

“Strangers in a Strange Land”: Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., on Catholics Weathering Change in America – Michael J. Miller, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Sentimental Catholicism; Liturgical No-No’s – Fr. Bevil Bramwell O.M.I., The Catholic Thing

Dignitas: The Manners of Humility – Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine

Christian Florist Loses Religious Liberty Case, Will Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court – Catholic News Agency

Remembering Monte Cassino – Michael De Sapio, Crisis Magazine

Can I Really Trust a Shepherd? – Allison Gingras, Catholic Stand

When It Comes to Liturgy, We’re All Mutually-Enriching Mongrels – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Quæritur: Praying for the Holy Father’s Intentions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Amoris Lætitia and The Scourge of Subjectivism – Fr. Timothy V. Vaverek, The Catholic Thing

The Church is Now in a Full-Blown Civil War Over Doctrine - Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

