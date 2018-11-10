The Current Crisis of the Church, An American Saint Off the Shelf, Pregnancy Centers, and More!
The Current Crisis of the Catholic Church Under Pope Francis - A Symposium Conducted by Michael Brendan Dougherty+++
An American Saint, Off the Shelf with Catherine O’Donnell – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand
The Great News about Pregnancy Centers – Maria M. Maffucci, the Human Life Review
How the Beauty of Catholic Art Helped to Rescue the Church from Confusion – Elizabeth Lev, Catholic Herald
This Charity is Rebuilding the Catholic Cathedrals of Aleppo, Syria – Maria Lozano, Aleteia
What Our Church Buildings Say About Us – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Does Turning the Other Cheek Equate to Weakness? – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men
Faith & Misunderstanding in the Workplace – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Confidence: Building Hope, Raising Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Good Sins? – J. Budziszewski, The Underground Thomist
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
Is it Possible for Doctors to be Neutral on Physician-Assisted Suicide? – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
The 30th Anniversary of the FSSP – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Muddled Thinking of the Liberal Christian – Regis Nicol, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.