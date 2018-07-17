Holy Bible (Credit: Adobe Stock via Catholic Answers Magazine)
The Curious Case of the Protestant Bible, The Rise of Late Vocations, Immigration, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Curious Case of the Protestant Bible - Joe Heschmeyer, Catholic Answers Magazine+++
The Rise of Late Vocations in France – Claire Lesegretain, La Croix
What Diocese Will Quote St. Thomas on Citizenship & Immigration? – Jerry D. Salyer, Crisis Magazine
This is How You Should End Your Day, According to St. Francis de Sales – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Pier Giorgio Frassati’s Life of Grace – Lauren Winter, Ignitum Today
Young Catholics Sign Letter in Support of Humanae Vitae – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
How to Deepen Your Prayer Life – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling
“How Unspeakably Cold is the Idea of a Temple without that Divine Presence!” – Fr. Z's Blog
Symbolic Meaning of the Colors Used in the Liturgical Year, Infographic – ChurchPOP
Special Offer on Books from Sacra Liturgia – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Divorce – Noel Ethan Tran, Ignitum Today
Whoever Is Not Against You Is For You – Rob Marco, Catholic Stand
Why Is the Priest Telling Me Not to Talk to a Canon Lawyer? – Cathy Caridi J.C.L., Canon Law Made Easy
The Beer Option: What We Can Learn from Brewing Monks – R. Jared Staudt Ph.D., Those Catholic Men
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments