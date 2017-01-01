Click on The Crisis of Christians in Egypt link to read more.
Jan. 11, 2017
The Crisis of Christians in Egypt, Smiling Down Syndrome Children Not Allowed on TV, and More Links!
Tito Edwards
The Crisis of Christians in Egypt – Gabriel Said Reynolds, First Things
French Court Rules Down Syndrome Children Disallowed to Smile on TV – Marianna Orlandi Ph.D., Catholic News Agency
The Inside Story of the St. Mary’s University Revival – Amy-Jo Crowley, Catholic Herald
Religious Leaders: Sexual Orientation Laws Threaten Freedom – Catholic News Agency
Christian Mysticism and its Counterfeit – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Astonishing Discovery at Christ’s Tomb Supports Turin Shroud – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Sacramental Vision: Seeing God’s Handiwork in Everything – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
The Natural Law: A Guide for How to Be Human – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
4 Screwtape Quotes that Explain the World Today – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Ad Orientem – How It’s Going – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Can Small-Scale Illumination Be Adapted for Large-Scale Liturgical Art? – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
Thoughts on Letter by Canadian Bishops on Assisted Suicide – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
A Haunting Glimpse of What We Lost: Virgin and Child Returns to England after 600 Years – Staff Reporter, Catholic Herald
