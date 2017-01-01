The Crisis of Christians in Egypt – Gabriel Said Reynolds, First Things

French Court Rules Down Syndrome Children Disallowed to Smile on TV – Marianna Orlandi Ph.D., Catholic News Agency

The Inside Story of the St. Mary’s University Revival – Amy-Jo Crowley, Catholic Herald

Religious Leaders: Sexual Orientation Laws Threaten Freedom – Catholic News Agency

Christian Mysticism and its Counterfeit – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Astonishing Discovery at Christ’s Tomb Supports Turin Shroud – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Sacramental Vision: Seeing God’s Handiwork in Everything – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

The Natural Law: A Guide for How to Be Human – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

4 Screwtape Quotes that Explain the World Today – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

Ad Orientem – How It’s Going – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Can Small-Scale Illumination Be Adapted for Large-Scale Liturgical Art? – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Thoughts on Letter by Canadian Bishops on Assisted Suicide – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

A Haunting Glimpse of What We Lost: Virgin and Child Returns to England after 600 Years – Staff Reporter, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.