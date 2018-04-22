Homeschool Boy Discerning Priesthood (Credit: Screenshot of YouTube Video via Fr. Z's Blog)
The Connection of Home-Schooling & Entering Seminary, The Weak Lead Us to Reality, and More!
The Connection of Home-Schooling & Entering Seminary - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
The Weak Lead Us to Reality – Leah Libresco Sargeant, First Things
What Would Jesus Do. . .About Priestesses? – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Major Protestant YouTube Star Enters Catholic Church at Easter Vigil, Pics! – ChurchPop
How Does Your Temperament Affect Your Marriage? – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Woman Miraculously Healed After Visit to Marian Shrine in Wisconsin – ChurchPop
Forgiveness: The Condition of All Relationship – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
Jesus Miraculously Appears, Tells Man to Convert from Islam to Catholicism – ChurchPop
Mongolia, Sweden, & Algeria: the Unlikely Centers of Catholic Conversion – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald
Where Is Jesus Between His Death & Resurrection? - Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission+++
Secret Identities in the Gospel of Mark! – Jimmy Akin
Dr. Peter Kreeft Has 40 Good Reasons Why He’s Catholic – Chloe Langr, epicPew
What is the Act of Contrition? – Fr. Michael Kerper, Catholic Exchange
Why ‘Quo Vadis’ is the Epic Easter Film You Need to See – Matthew Becklo, Aleteia
France Honors a Catholic Soldier Murdered by a Terrorist – Marie Meaney, Crisis Magazine
There’s Nothing New Under the Sun – Fionn Shiner, Catholic Stand
The New-Old Secret to Spiritual ‘Productivity’ – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers Magazine
New Book!: Liturgy Outside Liturgy: The Liturgical Theology – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
John Paul II’s Vision of Family & Marriage for the New Evangelization – Rolando Moreno, The Catholic World Report
The Hidden Years, Common Sense, & Renewal Rooted in Prayer – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
