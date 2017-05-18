Click on the The Church Needs a Unified Strategy to Counter Gender Ideology, Expert Says link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 17, 2017
The Church Needs a Strategy to Counter Gender Ideology, Abolish Ordinary Time, and More Great Links!
The Church Needs a Unified Strategy to Counter Gender Ideology, Expert Says – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
How Faith Relates to Hope and Charity – Fr. Maurice Emelu, Catholic Exchange
Abolish Ordinary Time - K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine
No Research Justifies the Use of Human Embryos, Pope Francis Says – Catholic News Agency
Pope Francis: Worldly Passions Keep Us from the Love of Jesus – Aleteia
A New Legalism Denies the Moral Content of Moral Rules – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Are Things What You Think They Are? Denying Objective Truth – David Carlin Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
50 Years on, a Fascinating Glimpse of How Liturgical Reform became a Juggernaut - Joseph Shaw, Catholic Herald
The Perils of “Apostolic Necessity”: The Soul of the Apostolate is Presence – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
St. Ephram Was A Mind-Blowing Jedi of Catholic Counter-Cultural Genius – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew
“Be Not Afraid”: Having Faith Despite Fear – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Why Do Catholics Use Crucifixes? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Strength in Weakness – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand
A Rogation Procession in Southern France – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Why the Maltese Guidelines on Amoris Lætitia are So Flawed – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Why the New York Times Now Favors Adultery – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
The Right to “Non-Free” Speech and the Rise of One Party Universities - Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
On Papal Attire – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Meeting Point Sex-Education Program: Pernicious? Problematic? Promising? – John S. Hamlon and Veronica Pintor, The Catholic World Report
