The Church Needs a Unified Strategy to Counter Gender Ideology, Expert Says – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

How Faith Relates to Hope and Charity – Fr. Maurice Emelu, Catholic Exchange

Abolish Ordinary Time - K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine

No Research Justifies the Use of Human Embryos, Pope Francis Says – Catholic News Agency

Pope Francis: Worldly Passions Keep Us from the Love of Jesus – Aleteia

A New Legalism Denies the Moral Content of Moral Rules – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Are Things What You Think They Are? Denying Objective Truth – David Carlin Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

50 Years on, a Fascinating Glimpse of How Liturgical Reform became a Juggernaut - Joseph Shaw, Catholic Herald

The Perils of “Apostolic Necessity”: The Soul of the Apostolate is Presence – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

St. Ephram Was A Mind-Blowing Jedi of Catholic Counter-Cultural Genius – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew

“Be Not Afraid”: Having Faith Despite Fear – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Why Do Catholics Use Crucifixes? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Strength in Weakness – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand

A Rogation Procession in Southern France – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Why the Maltese Guidelines on Amoris Lætitia are So Flawed – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Why the New York Times Now Favors Adultery – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

The Right to “Non-Free” Speech and the Rise of One Party Universities - Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

On Papal Attire – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Meeting Point Sex-Education Program: Pernicious? Problematic? Promising? – John S. Hamlon and Veronica Pintor, The Catholic World Report

