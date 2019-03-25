The Catholic Ordinariate for Anglicans is Growing  Deborah Gyapong at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society +1

The World Does Not Honor the Housewife, So We Must  Jason Craig of Those Catholic Men +1

How To Spot A Good Preacher  Fr. Z's Blog +1

Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville's Scandal of Homosexuality  Jim Russell at Crisis Magazine

Cardinal Maradiaga Discusses Cardinal Pell, Vatican Summit, Service, & Reform Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

Hard To Believe But Yes, There Are More Martyrs Today Than In 1st Centuries Aleteia

18th Century Lenten Veils from the Former Benedictine Abbey of Irsee, Bavaria  Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Integralist Mirroring of Liberal Ideals Timothy Troutner at Church Life Journal

Of Course, Human Law Develops, Can Natural & Divine Law Develop?  J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Pagans Vs. Christians In The Modern World Rachel Lu, Ph.D., at Mercatornet

Dred Scott & Roe v. Wade: Two Supreme Court Decisions Claiming Some People Have No Human Rights  Dave Andrusko at Life News

Senators Should Stop Asking About Judicial Nominees’ Catholic Beliefs  Paul J. McNulty., J.D., & John A. Sparks, J.D., at The Washington Post

Killing Socrates: The Death of a Great Books Program  Robert K. Carlson, Ph.D.

