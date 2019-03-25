The Catholic Ordinariate For Anglicans Is Growing, We Must Honor The Housewife, And More Links!
The Catholic Ordinariate for Anglicans is Growing ☩ Deborah Gyapong at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society +1
The World Does Not Honor the Housewife, So We Must ☩ Jason Craig of Those Catholic Men +1
How To Spot A Good Preacher ☩ Fr. Z's Blog +1
Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville's Scandal of Homosexuality ☩ Jim Russell at Crisis Magazine
Cardinal Maradiaga Discusses Cardinal Pell, Vatican Summit, Service, & Reform ☩ Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report
Hard To Believe But Yes, There Are More Martyrs Today Than In 1st Centuries ☩ Aleteia
18th Century Lenten Veils from the Former Benedictine Abbey of Irsee, Bavaria ☩ Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Integralist Mirroring of Liberal Ideals ☩ Timothy Troutner at Church Life Journal
Of Course, Human Law Develops, Can Natural & Divine Law Develop? ☩ J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist
Pagans Vs. Christians In The Modern World ☩ Rachel Lu, Ph.D., at Mercatornet
Dred Scott & Roe v. Wade: Two Supreme Court Decisions Claiming Some People Have No Human Rights ☩ Dave Andrusko at Life News
Senators Should Stop Asking About Judicial Nominees’ Catholic Beliefs ☩ Paul J. McNulty., J.D., & John A. Sparks, J.D., at The Washington Post
Killing Socrates: The Death of a Great Books Program ☩ Robert K. Carlson, Ph.D.
