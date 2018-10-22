The Catholic Crisis in Perspective, Why Young People Are Attracted to Traditional Liturgy, and More!
The Catholic Crisis, in Perspective - George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report+++
Exclusive Interview with Archbishop Sample: Why Young People Are Attracted to Traditional Liturgy – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Marriage is about What is Best for Children – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Weighty Truths on Beauty: The Seriousness of the Liturgy – Bishop Conley of Lincoln, Adoremus Bulletin
Meet Pelagia, a Scandalous Actress Who Gave Everything Away for Christ – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia+
People Who are “Just Christians” Don’t Have a Clue – Casey Chalk, The Catholic Thing
7 Odd Catholic Patron Saints You Probably Don’t Know About – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
Bishop Barber of Oakland: We Have Nothing to Hide – California Catholic Daily
Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Flying Vatican Flag Could Be a Criminal Act in Scotland – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Scicluna on Pope: “Give Him Time” – Mark Lambert, De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.
Meet Your New Best Friend: The Fundraising Pyramid – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Christopher Columbus’ Religious Side was Key to His Accomplishments – John Burger, Aleteia
High Hopes for Asia Bibi in Her Death Sentence Appeal – Robin Gomes, Vatican News
Venom: A Catholic Movie Review – Will Wright, Catholic Link++
