The Catholic Art Guild: An Introduction; Turkey Threatens Syrian Christians; and Much More Links!

The Catholic Art Guild: An Introduction – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Turkey’s Invasion of Syria Threatens Christians, Will We Speak Up? – Jason Scott Jones, The Stream

Pursued by Guadalupe: A Call to Share the Sacred Heart – Sarah Carey, Catholic Stand

George Washington & the Divine Author of Our Blessed Religion – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

What Bishops Can Do for Ex-Protestant Clergy – Russell E. Saltzman, Aleteia

PTSD, Veterans & the Wisdom of the Bible – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand

Getting Your Online Presence Right – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Orientation of Worship – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

How to Deal with Secular & Catholic Modernist Intolerance – Stephen M. Krason Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

On Hatred – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

Liberalism is the Child of Christianity, So Why Are Catholics Turning Against It – John Zmirak Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Motherhood in Peril—in Europe & Elsewhere – Bryce J. Christensen, Mercatornet

OLSC Ordo (2018) Available for Download – Simon Dennerly, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Who the New Pro-Life Catholics are Aligned With – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

