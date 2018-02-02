Click on the Of Popes, Bishops, Priests – and the Bridge Too Far link to read more.
The Bridge Too Far, Sex-Change Revolution Based on Ideology, 1.3 Million for Papal Mass, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Of Popes, Bishops, Priests – and the Bridge Too Far - Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing+++
The Sex-Change Revolution Is Based on Ideology, Not Science – Ryan T. Anderson Ph.D.
Pope Celebrates Mass for 1.3 Million People in Lima – Barbara J. Fraser, Catholic Herald
The Path of Perfection – Purgatory – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
The Canon Modernist Catholics Hate the Most? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Is There Hope in God’s Providence During Desolation? – Matt Chicoine, Catholic Stand
The Metaphysical Implications of Darwinian Theory – John Paul Freeman, Crisis Magazine
As Mainstream Media Loses Control of Abortion Narrative, Modernist Upset – Elise Ehrhard, The Catholic World Report
The Place of History in the Patrimony – Charles A. Coulombe, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Bartholomew: Common Christian Agenda for Common Good at Vatican – Nat da Polis, Asianews.it
Christian Unity Being Built on Friendships in Catholic-Orthodox – John Burger, Aleteia
Mr. Fit Goes To Communion - Dan Hitchens, First Things+++
The Sacramental Baby in the Canonical Bathwater – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
For Conscientious Priests, Having Marriage Prep is Made Much More Difficult – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
