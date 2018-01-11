Click on The Blasphemy All Around Us link to read more.
The Blasphemy All Around Us, The Blessing of Smart Phones, The All-Male Priesthood, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Blasphemy All Around Us – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand
Blessing Smart Phones; I Rant About Blessings & Demons & Present-Day Silliness – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Incarnation, Eucharist, Women & All-Male Priesthood – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
The Church Can Do Much Better at Serving Young Women – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald
Facing the Destruction of Divorce – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine
Fr. Douglas Bazi: Praying the Rosary in ISIS Captivity – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Happy New Year. . . Now What’s Your Fundraising Plan? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Saint Saruman – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Catholics Fleeing Bosnia-Herzegovina Over Discrimination – Murcadha O’Flaherty, Catholic Herald
Control of Language is the New Emerging Battlefield – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
Catholics & Mormons Have More in Common Than We May Think – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald
January is for Jacobites – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
The Last Jedi & Our Pixelated Humanity – Greg Schlueter, Catholic Exchange
In Memoriam, 2017 – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Is the End Nigh for Fr. John Jenkins of the University of Notre Dame - The Motley Monk, Omnibus+++
Cardinal Maradiaga’s Explanation Does Not Compute – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
