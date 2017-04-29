The Big Lie of Transgender Ideology – Joe Bissonnette, Crisis Magazine

Churches Should Be Beautiful Because Ugly Churches are Bad for Our Souls – ChurchPop

How the Church Must Confront the Sexual Revolution - Stephen Baskerville Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

The Vatican Needs Better Communications – and Fast - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Anthony Esolen’s Move Reminds What Catholic Education Should Be About – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Stunning Stat of European Leaders with No Children – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Seven Myths About Catholic Evangelization – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

Planning and Understanding the Catholic Funeral – Michael R. Heinlein, OSV Newsweekly

What Was Christ’s Resurrected Body Made Of? – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine

5 Titles for the Virgin Mary You Wouldn’t Expect – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Is the Pope a Heretic: Part II and Part III – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

The Great Good News of Purgatory – David Mills, Aleteia

Why the Protestant C.S. Lewis Believed in Purgatory – ChurchPop

Quæritur: Use of the Biretta at Low Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Father’s Personal Command to Us: Listen to Him – Allison Low, Catholic Stand

The Untold Story of Pope St. John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan: “Mary is Central” – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.