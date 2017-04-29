Click on the The Big Lie of Transgender Ideology link to read more.
Blogs | May. 28, 2017
The Big Lie of Transgender Ideology, Ugly Churches are Bad for Our Souls, and Many More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Big Lie of Transgender Ideology – Joe Bissonnette, Crisis Magazine
Churches Should Be Beautiful Because Ugly Churches are Bad for Our Souls – ChurchPop
How the Church Must Confront the Sexual Revolution - Stephen Baskerville Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The Vatican Needs Better Communications – and Fast - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Anthony Esolen’s Move Reminds What Catholic Education Should Be About – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Stunning Stat of European Leaders with No Children – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Seven Myths About Catholic Evangelization – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine
Planning and Understanding the Catholic Funeral – Michael R. Heinlein, OSV Newsweekly
What Was Christ’s Resurrected Body Made Of? – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine
5 Titles for the Virgin Mary You Wouldn’t Expect – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Is the Pope a Heretic: Part II and Part III – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
The Great Good News of Purgatory – David Mills, Aleteia
Why the Protestant C.S. Lewis Believed in Purgatory – ChurchPop
Quæritur: Use of the Biretta at Low Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Father’s Personal Command to Us: Listen to Him – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
The Untold Story of Pope St. John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan: “Mary is Central” – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments